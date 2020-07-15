Far Cry 6: videos and first images of the Ubisoft game with Giancarlo Esposito

Share it:

Although the leaks have spoiled the surprise in part, the first computer graphics trailer of Far Cry 6 has in any case managed to hit the fans thanks to the extraordinary interpretation of Giancarlo Esposito, who in the shooter lends voice and features to the villain on duty.

Ubisoft has decided not to show the gameplay of the game, whose announcement was the "surprise" of the evening and which could return to be seen on the occasion of the next Ubisoft Forward with other great absentees of the evening such as Gods & Monsters. Despite everything, however, we are already aware of many details concerning the game, such as the plot and the setting. The game, set on the tropical island Yara, will put us in the shoes of a rebel who with all his might will try to end the dictatorship of Anton Castillo, or the character played by the actor known for his portrayal of Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad, and his son Diego.

Before leaving you to the movie with all the details about the game, we remind you that its arrival on the shelves is scheduled for the next February 18, 2021 on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

