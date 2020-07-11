Far Cry 6 unveiled at the Ubisoft Forward event, confirms the teaser with the dictator Anton

Share it:

After the important leak that involved Far Cry 6 with the free updates from PS4 to PS5, Giancarlo Esposito is wearing the role of dictator Anton Castillo in the official Far Cry 6 teaser trailer to meet us at the Ubisoft Forward event of 12 July .

Based on the important leak that starred the next blockbuster Ubisoft shooter, we learn that Far Cry 6 will be set on the fictitious Cuba-inspired Yara island, with a plot that will gravitate around the severe figure of Anton Castillo as Yara's undisputed dictator.

With the help of his beloved son Diego, the ferocious dictator played byactor Giancarlo Esposito it will be the villain we will have to fight as Dani Rojas: our alter-ego will be able to rely on the guerrillas who, like him, will want to free the island from the tyranny of Anton and his family.

From an exquisitely playful point of view, the Far Cry 6 leaks describe it as a game featuring the "largest map of the series", with many tropical biomes to be explored together with the rich city of Esperanza. Always according to the leak of the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong, Far Cry 6 should be released on February 18, 2021 on PS4, PS5 and, in all likelihood, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.