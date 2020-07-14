Far Cry 6: Ubisoft reveals the most important novelty of open world gameplay

Share it:

Once the Far Cry 6 reveal trailer is shown at the Ubisoft Forward event, the French company reveals an important detail of the open world experience that awaits us, dealing with the challenges offered by this ambitious cross-gen shooter.

From the pages of Ubisoft's official website, Far Cry 6's Narrative Director, Navid Khavari, explained that "It was an extraordinary experience to be part of this project. Our team has done an incredible job and it is an honor to know that this will be the first Far Cry to have a great city to explore".

In further investigating the discussion, Khavari reflects on the changes and playful innovations that will characterize Far Cry 6 as a function of the presence in the open world map of Esperanza, the fictitious capital Cuba-inspired state of Yara: "It all starts with the idea of ​​building a country, right? You can't create an island nation without having a capital, and I think users will see all the care we have had in building this city and shaping its inhabitants It will be the headquarters of Anton's dictatorial power, this is where most of his supporters are located and, from a narrative point of view, you will feel as if you were venturing into the lion's den. As for gameplay, the city changes completely our approach to verticality. You will be able to run on the roofs, sneak through the alleys and face the most difficult enemies of the game, so I think it is truly a unique and fresh approach ".

Recently, the actor Giancarlo Esposito who will play the villain Anton Castillo has also revealed the presence of multiple endings in Far Cry 6. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that the new Ubisoft open-world FPS blockbuster will be released on February 18, 2021 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X: here you can find our preview of Far Cry 6.