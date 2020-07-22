Far Cry 6: Ubisoft publishes a study on the dictator Anton Castillo

Share it:

Ubisoft has published an interesting video on its social pages which deals with the origins of the villain Anton Castillo of Far Cry 6 played by Giancarlo Esposito and his relationship with his son Diego.

In the short video posted on the Far Cry 6, the Narrative Director of the project, Navid Khavari, deepened the figure of the dictator Anton Castillo and his relationship with his son Diego. The villain (here you find a special about Far Cry's best villains) played by Giancarlo Esposito grew up on the island of Yara, always occupying a privileged position since his own father politically controlled the region for over fifty years. Anton, however, had to witness the premature death of the parent executed during a revolution and this event changed his way of perceiving the world forever, justifying his subsequent and violent rise to power following rigged elections.

Anton Castillo, however, is not only a dictator but also a father. Her relationship with her son Diego it is no different from that of many other parents: he wants his son to grow up strong, confident and courageous and as seen in the first trailer released by Ubisoft, he teaches him the fundamentals of population control.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that Far Cry 6 will be released on February 18, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia.