Far Cry 6, Ubisoft confirms: it will also be in 4K on PS4 PRO, PS5 and PC

In light of the doubts raised by the first Far Cry 6 promotional material with the sole mention of Xbox One X and Xbox Series X among the platforms that would have benefited from the "4K Ultra HD" resolution, Ubisoft makes it clear that the blockbuster FPS will also shoot in 4K on PS4 PRO, PS5 and PC.

When asked by the Cultured Vultures editorial staff on the question of Far Cry 6 4K support between PS5 and Xbox Series X (as well as on PS4 PRO, Xbox One X and PC), the representatives of the French company specified that "to clarify, Far Cry 6 will be available in 4K on PS5, PS4 PRO and PC. Further details will be available later".

According to Ubisoft spokesmen, therefore, the emuls of the guerrilla who will try to overthrow the regime of the dictator Anton Castillo of Far Cry 6 will be able to immerse themselves in the atmospheres of this ambitious open-world shooter in 4K on the midgen and nextgen platforms of Sony and Microsoft, as well as on PC. The "more details" promised by Ubisoft, as we can easily guess, should relate to how to access this resolution through i console presets and the configuration menu of the graphics on PC.

At this point we just have to remind you that Far Cry 6 will be available from February 18 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X with free updates for those who will buy the lastgen versions and plan to switch to the corresponding next generation console.