Far Cry 6: the camera will switch to the third person during some videos

One of the most common problems in completely first person games and where it is possible to make aesthetic changes to the protagonist is that this can almost never be seen on the screen. It seems though Ubisoft decided to change the cards on the table with Far Cry 6.

Here is what the development team said during a recent interview:

"We wanted to improve the storytelling as much as possible and, for this, we have introduced a series of new techniques never seen before in the series. One of these is the third-person camera in the movies, during which the player can see their protagonist with all the aesthetic customizations it has brought him, also observing the way he interacts with all the other characters. "

It is a very interesting element and will certainly delight many users. Such a statement also suggests that there will be a certain level in the game customization of your character, although it has not yet been specified whether there will be a editor of the protagonist or just the possibility of changing his dress or little else (hairstyle, beard or makeup).

Speaking of elements of the Ubisoft game, did you know that Far Cry 6 will have multiple endings just like its predecessors?