Far Cry 6 revealed by a leak: release date, setting and free upgrade from PS4 to PS5

The Hong Kong product page appeared on the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong for a few minutes Far Cry 6, the new episode of the series not yet announced and which will probably be officially unveiled on Sunday during the Ubisoft Forward show.

According to what we learn, Far Cry 6 will be set in Yara, an island inspired in part by Cuba, at least judging by the first leaked artwork. Anton Castillo is the dictator of Yara and aims to bring his nation back to its former glory, helped by his son Diego. Players will play the role of Dani Rojas, enlisted among the guerrillas to free the city from the tyranny of the Castillo family.

Based on what has been leaked, Yara is characterized by "the largest map ever seen in the Far Cry series"and has very varied settings with beaches, jungles and tropical forests, in particular the capital Esperanza, particularly rich and luxuriant.

The leak also confirms Giancarlo Esposito's presence in Far Cry 6, the release date (18 February 2021) and support for the free upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PS5 (digital edition), at least as reported by the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong. We will certainly know more on Sunday evening.