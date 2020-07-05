Far Cry 6 ready to welcome Gus Fring? Report on the actor of Breaking Bad!

Share it:

During a recent interview, the well-known actor Giancarlo Esposito revealed that he will be the interpreter of a new video game, without however offering many clues about its possible identity.

In dialogue with the editorial staff of Collider, the acting professional has simply anticipated that it is a "huge" project and that recording his performance required the use of a technology that posed a challenge to his traditional way of approaching the profession. Nothing else has been revealed about it Giancarlo Esposito, actor who became particularly well known among the general public thanks to his own interpretation of the character of Gus Fring inside breaking Bad and in the subsequent spin-off Better Call Saul. Recently, the interpreter also joined the cast of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a spin off TV series set in the Star Wars universe, warmly welcomed by fans of the Far Away Galaxy.

Now, however, it seems that some possible advances have emerged on what the video game will be ready to host Giancarlo Esposito. By the editorial staff of Gamereactor in fact there seem to be no doubt: the interpreter of Gus Fring will be part of the cast of Far Cry 6. The game, the report continues, will probably be unveiled at the Ubisoft Forward event, a streaming appointment to replace the traditional E3 conference. At the moment, these are obviously simple rumors, but with the digital show set for the July 12, the wait to find out more will not be long!