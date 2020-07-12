Far Cry 6 leak: the debut trailer leaks out on the web in advance!

Share it:

After yesterday's leak on the PlayStation Store in Hong Kong, Ubisoft has released the first Far Cry 6 teaser, referring to Ubisoft Forward for the full trailer. Trailer that was though leaked entirely in these minutes.

The video is visible below in the post on Reddit, if you do not want advances do not press the Play button, so as not to spoil the surprise. We do not want to spoil the content of the trailer and therefore we just tell you that it closes with the release date: February 18, 2021 on PC (via Uplay and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia.

According to rumors, Far Cry 6 will be set on the island of Yara (inspired by Cuba) dominated by Anton Castillo, a ferocious dictator played by Giancarlo Esposito, villain whom we will be called to fight as Dani Rojas. We look forward to further details, the official announcement of Far Cry 6 is expected tomorrow evening, on this occasion we will probably see the game in action and the French company will reveal its new project in detail.