Far Cry 6: GameStop opens pre-orders and offers additional bonuses and two exclusive editions

GameStop Italia has opened i pre-orders of Far Cry 6, with three editions available (Yara, Ultimate and Gold), two of which are exclusively exclusive, not available for purchase or preorder from other retailers.

There Yara Edition includes the game and the Crocodile Hunting package with the crocodile hunting uniform, the 45/70 rifle, the crocodile tooth weapon pendant and the vehicle decoration cartridge for 45/70. There Ultimate Edition in addition to the game, it also includes the Season Pass and the Ultimate Pack with the Vice, Crocodile Hunt and Jungle Expedition packs. Finally the Gold Edition includes the game and the Season Pass.

Far Cry 6 Pre-orders

By pre-ordering any version you will receive the bonus as a bonus Libertad package che includes the Libertad uniform for the Chorizo ​​and the Discos Locos weapon. Support for free upgrades and Smart Delivery confirmed:

Switch to the PlayStation 5 version: the digital copy and Blu-Ray of Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 4 will allow access to the corresponding digital version of Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 5 at no additional cost.

Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery: once purchased, the game will be playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X as soon as both consoles and Far Cry 6 versions are available.