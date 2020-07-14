Far Cry 6: dubbing in Italian is not expected?

Share it:

The Ubisoft store has Far Cry 6 pre-orders open, arriving in February 2021 in four different editions (Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collector's), just through the product page of the official shop we discover a note related to the localization in Italian.

In the table of supported languages, in fact, there is talk of interface and subtitles translated into English, French, German, Italian and Spanish while for audio, the dubbing in English, French and German is highlighted but not in Italian and Spanish. It must be said that even the debut trailer shown at Ubisoft Forward was only subtitled and not dubbed, evidently the French publisher has chosen this solution also for the full game.

Far Cry 6 uses an exceptional star like Giancarlo Esposito in the role of dictator Anton Castillo, absolute ruler of the island of Yara, called to defend himself with his son Diego from the attack of the rebels who want to end his dominion of omnipotence.

Ubisoft's new shooter will be available from February 18, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X, in the latter two cases with support for free upgrades and Smart Delivery.