Far Cry 6, AC Valhalla and WD Legion: Ubisoft gives new mobile wallpapers

The curators of Ubisoft's social profiles invite video game enthusiasts to download for free the new smartphone wallpapers dedicated to Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

THE six wallpaper given away by the French gaming giant capture the essence of triple A games coming to PC and consoles (both this and next generation) between the end of this year and the beginning of the next.

The images of Far Cry 6, for example, they immortalize the cruel dictator Anton Castillo and ideally project us into the hell of the civil war in which we will have to participate since February 18 to free the Caribbean island of Yara.

The scenes shot in the two covers of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with Eivor in male and female versions, with the possibility for users to switch from one to the other at any time of the epic action GDR that awaits them for the November 17.

Finally, for the wallpapers of Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft highlights the particular artistic style chosen to represent on the screen the battle that will involve the members of the DedSec in the chaotic London to be explored, and reconquered, starting from October 29.