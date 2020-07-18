Far Cry 6: 4K Ultra HD only on Xbox One X and Series X and not on PS4 and PS5? Ubisoft Clarifies – Updated

Share it:

The promotional material published on the sidelines of the presentation of Far Cry 6 at the Ubisoft Forward event specifies that 4K Ultra HD resolution will be available on Xbox One X and Series X but not on PS4 PRO and PS5. The confirmation of Ubisoft's official support triggers the community's reaction on social media.

Intrigued by the absence of PS5 and PS4 PRO from the list of consoles that allow you to access the "4K Ultra HD" resolution of Ubisoft's new blockbuster shooter, many have asked the managers of the Ubisoft Support Twitter channel for explanations.

In this regard, the representatives of the French company have specified that "as indicated on the banner, Far Cry 6 is a 4K Ultra HD game only on Xbox One (referring to the midgen Xbox One X model, editor's note) and Xbox Series X. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. ". The response obtained from Ubisoft support has thus produced one following messages on social media by those who, rightly, wonder why PS5 does not fall within the list of platforms that support 4K in Far Cry 6, especially in consideration of the presence in that same list of a system with hardware specifications well below PlayStation 5 like the current one Xbox One X.

Waiting to receive further clarifications from the transalpine videogame giant, we leave you in the company of our in-depth analysis on the new Ubisoft shooter with the preview of Far Cry 6.

Update of 17 July, 20:00 – The editors of Ubisoft Support's Twitter profile rectify the previous communication with a message stating that the promotional material in question referred only to the Xbox versions of Far Cry 6. The banner in question, therefore, did not allude to the absence of 4K Ultra HD on PS4 PRO and PS5, as suggested by the previous tweet.