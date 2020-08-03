Fantasy General 2 Invasion: the strategy is available on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

After taking care to fix the release of Tactical Troops in August, the leaders of Slitherine Ltd. regain the dimension of Fantasy General 2 to confirm the arrival of the turn-based strategy on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As illustrated in the trailer that explains the contents of the title in two minutes, Fantasy General 2 offers the opportunity for fans of the genre to drive in battle more than 75 different types of units, including i powerful heroes characterized by their own set of skills and equipment.

The multiple environmental modifiers between soil types encountered, effects caused by spells e balances between units of armies.

In the role of the most valiant leader of Keldonia, players must make important decisions and develop their army by carefully choosing the troops to train, the magical artifacts to use and the improvements to be made to individual units by drawing on gold and resources snatched from enemies. For further information, we refer you to our review of Fantasy General 2 made by Giovanni Calgaro coinciding with the release on PC of Invasion.