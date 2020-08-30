Entertainment

Fantastic Four: the new Antitesi series debuts with the first volume

August 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
Born from the mind of Stan Lee and the pencil of Jack Kirby in 1966, i Fantastic Four were the first true superhero family to appear on the pages of Marvel comics, and thanks to the regular series and numerous crossovers have won millions of readers, and the new Antithesis series seems to have major changes in store for them.

Signed by two very important names in the sector, Mark Waid e Neal Adams, the story promises to resume the tones that introduced us more than 50 years ago to Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben, while maintaining a certain amount of modern elements, such as the Human Torch which often uses hashtags for effective jokes.

The style used by Adams in drawing the Fantastic Four is a clear reference to the design chosen by Kirby and Lee for the first adventures of the group. The only one to have undergone important changes was Ben Grimm, who moves away from the more rocky aspect of the origins, assuming an almost simian face.

Below is the official description of the first issue: “The story begins with the Fantastic Four fighting to prevent an extinction on Earth, and to do so they move to another planet. We all know Galactus, but no one has ever met his Antithesis. “ From the cover of volume 1, and from the table that you find at the bottom, alongside the Fantastic Four we will also find a famous character, Silver Surfer.

Recall that recently Marvel presented the new design of the Fantastic Four, and Sue Storm has acquired a new power.

