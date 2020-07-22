Fantastic Four: Marvel presents the new look of the group

Share it:

Marvel Comics has unveiled the new look of the Fantastic Four on the occasion of number 25, which promises to inaugurate "a new era" for the group of superheroes. Dan Slott, head of the magazine since 2018, will return to take care of the script. He will be joined by the artist RB Silva, known for having designed the Powers of X miniseries.

Returning to the main topic of the article, the new Fantastic Four costumes were shown on the new Mark Brooks cover, available at the bottom of the article. We return to a more traditional aspect, characterized by a prevalent blue and a black outline, on the shoulders, gloves and boots.

The synopsis of the book anticipates the return of "one of the most important characters in the entire cosmos" from the realm of the dead, and the involvement of Doctor Doom. It also appears that the young Kree Jo-Venn and Skrull N'Kalla, met by the group during the Empyre prologue, they will become a stable presence of the new course of the Fantastic Four.

What do you think of the upcoming Fantastic Four uniforms, do they convince you or would you have preferred a different, perhaps more experimental look? Tell us yours in the comments section below.

