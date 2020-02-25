fantastic documentary between the B series and the true crime

Share it:

Bikers, movie stars, Charles Manson, science fiction, fried chicken or black samurai. Al Adamson knew no bounds, nor was he ashamed. Heir of filmmakers like Ed Wood, contemporary of Roger Corman and a precursor in some way of the mechanics that would improve the Golan-Globus de la Cannon. Now the filmmaker arrives at Amazon Prime with an excellent documentary directed by David Gregory, who already gave us a few years ago the amazing journey to the heart of darkness of Richard Stanley.

A life of film (horror)

There is no time for surprise since the very title of the fabulous documentary produced by the mythical Severin Films. "Horror film director found dead, buried under the ground". This is how the headlines of the newspapers around the world came out that fateful morning of 1995. The wildlife of Al Adamson, at least in a few sets of filming that gave birth to such emblematic titles as' Dracula vs. Frankenstein 'or' Diabolical Nurse ', was on its own merits one of the strangest in the history of Hollywood.

Told through testimonies from friends, family, colleagues and historians, the archive includes dozens of bizarre clips and archival interviews with Adamson himself, including the last one he gave. Only 'Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life & Ghastly Death of Al Adamson' can jump from the portrait of a historical filmmaker to the documentary true crime with homicidal employees. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the best documentaries about "cinema" that we will see this year.

During the 60s and 70s, as a good artisan of cinema, Adamson played all genres, followed all fashions, exploited all successes and rubbed shoulders with some of the most prominent film professionals. Especially at the level of photography. There is the funny testimony of Vilmos Zsigmond, without going any further. All with an absence of talent that only corresponds to an extraordinary sense of opportunism and very good smell for the business

Blood, meat and cement

Al Adamson was an unscrupulous businessman. A guerrilla filmmaker that he did not pay unless it was strictly necessary and that he did not hesitate to recycle any of his films with a new title and another poster in the wave of whatever was fashionable at a certain time. But he also knew how to make that so beautiful with what we also identified at the time to Quentin Tarantino. Adamson knew how to turn to old glories forgotten by the industry and turn them into the flagship of his work.

Lon Chaney Jr, Sandra Dee, Broderick Crawford and mainly John Carradine and Russ Tamblyn were true brands of Adamson, old glories that led one and a thousand projects of the filmmaker during his two active decades. More than thirty films in twenty years is not available to anyone. Not doing them wrong. And, as the director himself says in the great archival images of the documentary, it is not that they did badly on purpose. Simply they did what they could with the money they had. And they had nothing.

Without eating it or drinking it, Amazon Prime gives us by surprise a fine job with that fair load of charm and touch that Adamson himself embodied in his films: very little.

The title of the documentary makes everything clear: blood and flesh is the summary of the work and miracles of one of the kings of the trash with a third disturbing act and, above all very, very sad.

Another great job and another Lost soul for David Gregory. Do not stop the party.