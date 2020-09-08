Fantastic Beasts, Dan Fogler: “What if Jacob is Hagrid’s adoptive father?”

Share it:

Although the rumors about the presence of a young Rubeus Hagrid in the next chapters of Fantastic Beasts come from a notoriously untrustworthy source, nothing precludes the saga from actually introducing the iconic gamekeeper in the future, and star Dan Fogler also has how in mind.

“I’ve always thought that. I love Hagrid, who doesn’t love him?” said Jacob Kowalski’s interpreter of the character’s potential return (via Digital Spy). “And I’ve always thought about the moment when he’s on a date with the other giantess [la scena con Madame Maxime in Harry Potter e il Calice di Fuoco, ndr.], where it says something like ‘My mother was a giant while my father was a little man, he could put it on a shelf.’

Fogler then explained his theory that links Fantastic Beasts to the main saga: “Then I started thinking, what if Jacob was his adoptive father? Imagine Hagrid’s mother going to Newt and saying, ‘This is my baby, can you take care of him?’ And Newt says, ‘Well, I’m a little busy, but …’ At that point I come up and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to take care of this giant baby! I think it would be fun as a connection. time change, anyone could really show up. “

What do you think about it? Does this seem like a plausible theory? Let us know in the comments. For other news, we remind you that the filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 they will leave this month in the United Kingdom. The film is scheduled for release in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Fogler also talked about Queenie and Jacob’s situation after The Crimes of Grindelwald.