Fantastic Beasts 3 will be more like the original than the sequel

The first movie in the trilogy Fantastic animals and where to find them He liked it much more than a sequel in which viewers and veterans of the Harry Potter universe missed things. Perhaps that is why it is a relief to know that the third part will drink more of the first than of its continuation.

Actor Dan Fogler told SYFY Wire that he has read the script and that what he has seen reminds him more of the original movie of how the characters and action unfold.

I can say that I have read the script for Fantastic Animals 3 and the development of the characters is really adorable and very similar to what it felt in the first movie, which I think is fantastic. It will go into this massive war with World War II in the background, so you can imagine the epics of battle scenes to come.

This may translate to good news for those who wanted the trilogy to focus more on Newt and his collection of magical creatures rather than the plot we saw unfolding in the sequel with the villain portrayed by Johnny Depp drawing all the attention.

It will still take a long time until the film is something tangible considering the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on productions around the world, delaying the filming plans and the release dates of many of them.

