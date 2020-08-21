Fantastic Beasts 3: that's when the production of the new film will restart!

Share it:

The production of Fantastic Beasts 3 was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but after a delay of nearly six months, the next film set in the magical world of Harry Potter he's getting ready to go back to work.

According to a new report from Variety, lat Warner Bros. will resume production of Fantastic Beasts 3 in the UK in September: The update comes along with a report that the studio will also reopen its doors for the highly anticipated The Batman with Robert Pattinson, which however is far ahead in the works having already shot for seven weeks before the lockdown.

When production will resume for Fantastic Beasts 3, will do it with i new security protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Warner has created an anonymous reporting system in Europe that will allow members of the cast and crew to alert the studio's top management should they witness illegal practices regarding security measures.

However, Warner Bros. will return to work with some experience already accumulated in recent weeks, having already restarted the work for Matrix 4, which is currently filming in Berlin. For more information, we refer you to the Zodiac of Fantastic Beasts: find out which character of the saga you are based on your sign!