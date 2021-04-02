Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date, Cast, Story

Brace your self Fantastic Beasts fans, season 3 of your favorite show has now started filming and they have planned to launch it sometime this year.

After the entry of the Harry Potter, wizard-type shows have become people’s favorite shows. Understanding the pulse of the people the warner bros have decided to bring in a show that treats the fans of Harry Potter.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Updates

Okay now looking at the sequel of Fantastic Beasts season 3, the story and plot must be very well more than the story and plots of the previous two seasons.

Good thing is that the Warner Bros have signed in many of the familiar faces in the previous two parts. So you may expect your favorite people to be inside the film.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date

In the mid of April 2019, the company had announced that they have plans to make a sequel for this movie and that it will be released at the end of 2021.

They have told this even before the global pandemic. It is really unknown whether the production word continued or discontinued during the pandemic times. If it had continued then the release will not be postponed at any cost.

You can see them in the theatres at the end of 2021. Why so delay? The company wants the story to be very perfect and the movie should be sculpted like a statue with great detail. So far the final date given by the production company is 15th July 2022.

Story of the Fantastic Beasts 3

As we know that the power of any wizard movie lies in the details of the characters it has. Actually, this movie is a prequel to the harry potter movie series that made many records worldwide.

Fans who wanted to know what happened before the beginning of the Harry potter season would really love this movie.

The story of the movie Fantastic Beasts begins before the Happy potter series part 1. That’s why this movie is called the Prequel of the movie and not the sequel. This movie involves the capturing of the beasts in the London city where they have escaped.

The plot moves around the British Wizard Newt who comes to New York to capture a beast that escaped from his magical suitcase. There he meets a person Jacob who is just a baker.

They switched briefcases unknowingly without understand that opening the briefcase will let all the creatures escape into the city.

In the meantime, Newt got arrested for bringing a suitcase full of beasts. But on opening it they see only bakes and not any creatures. So they let him go.

But on the other hand, Jacob opens the suitcase and the creatures that were in it got escaped. They were all over the city. The story then goes on like how they find Jacob and the creatures that escaped from the suitcase.

After all the things they magically spread a rain that could erase the memories of the New Yorkers after they saw all these beasts.

The story of plot 3 is still not written to the fullest as of now. But I guess the trailer may be released anytime soon.