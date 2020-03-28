Fantastic Animals 3 will take us to magical warfare

Share it:

The Fantastic Beasts saga, despite not completely convincing Harry Potter fans, is going ahead, and its third installment, 'Fantastic Beasts 3', which should arrive in late 2021, is underway. Yes, everything is stopped by the Coronavirus, but the movie should start shooting at mid east 2020. Little is known about what we will see in this new installment except that we will know the Magical School of Castelobruxo in Brazil, and a little more about the relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore.

And, according to Dan Fogler, who plays Jakob Kowalski in the movies, we have to prepare for the biggest movie in the series so far, as we are going to face a Great Magical War:

"I can say that I have already read the script and that the character development is wonderful, and it has a very similar touch to the first film, something that I think is great. Everything is leading us to a massive war, against the background of WWII, so you can imagine we're going to see epic battle scenes "

The production of this third installment is being quite problematic especially for the script, since J.K. Rowling has had to do several rewrites, especially after the poor reception of 'Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald'. From Warner, they asked the writer to include in this third part more scenes at Hogwarts, and more scenes with the young Dumbledore. Has Rowling listened?