'Fantastic Animals 3' all about the fate of Grindelwald

Although the last film in the saga of 'Harry Potter' premiered in 2011, and the books stopped being published in 2007, the fandom potterhead still more alive than ever. Not only thanks to the play of 'The Cursed Legacy' or the theme parks that move millions every year but thanks, above all, to a new film saga that began in 2016 with the movie 'Fantastic animals and where to find them'.

That first installment raised about 900 million dollars worldwide and J.K. Rowling was quick to confirm that this saga would have 5 movies in total, released two years apart. So, in this 2018, we also got 'Fantastic animals: the crimes of Grindelwald', the second installment of these new adventures, starring Newt Scamander, the magizoologist, and located between the 20s and 30s.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Release Date

It is assumed that 'Fantastic Beasts 3' was going to arrive in 2020. The premiere date set was November 20, 2020, making the 4th installment arrive in 2022 and the 5th and last in 2024, 8 years after the first delivery. Even so, due to the bad reviews (and bad box office) that had 'Fantastic Animals: the crimes of Grindelwald', JKRowling is in charge of rewriting the script of this third installment, so the release date has been delayed until the November 12, 2021.

Filming will begin this February 2020, and this was confirmed by actor Dan Fogler.



'Fantastic Animals 3' Synopsis

We still don't know anything about the plot of this third movie since J.K. Rowling is currently writing the script with David Heyman, producer of the entire Harry Potter saga, or movies like 'Gravity' or 'Paddington'. The story of 'Fantastic Beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald' takes place a few months after the events of the first installment, so it is to be assumed that this third part also allows very little time to pass between them.

One of the most interesting questions to answer is where this story will take place, and thanks to a tweet from J.K. Rowling, it seems the chosen country will be Germany (following the United States and France), or some country in which German is spoken as a first language, since the writer unveiled the 'five supposed locations' of each delivery. Although it has also confirmed that part of the delivery will take place in Brazil.

This new part must answer many questions that were left on the air in the second installment. One of them is the real identity of Credence Barebone. The end of 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' gave us a final scene in which Grindelwald told Credence his real name: Aurelius Dumbledore, brother of Albus Dumbledore. But the problem is that we never hear this name in the story written by Rowling. We know about the existence of Ariana (her sister) and Aberforth (her brother). Is what Grindelwald tells you real? Will Ariana's obscurus get into her body?

But we will also have to see the consequences of what happened at the end of the sequel. What will the relationship between Newt and Theseus be like now that Leta Lestrange has died? What will Queenie's life be like after joining the dark wizard's side? And, most importantly, will the family of scarbatos continue to grow?

There is also another detail that has gone quite unnoticed but we want to rescue here. Jude Law, in a recent interview with Fotogramas, dropped that he and Grindelwald will face each other in this third film.

"For example, the already very commented on the homosexuality of Dumbledore and his relationship with Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp in the film) has helped me to prepare what will be my confrontation now finally face to face with him in the next movie".

J.K. Rowling, yes, has confirmed that he has finished the script of this third installment on his personal Twitter and that "he will offer answers."

"Answers will be given."

Jo as cryptic as ever. Although the script has been rewritten and rumors indicate that, to include more Hogwarts and more Jude Law.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Cast

As far as we know, all the main characters will repeat in this third part. Namely:

Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbledore

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

Dan fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

We will also see a character of whom we have only been able to see almost a 'wink': the Professor Eulalie 'Laly' Hicks, interpreted by Jessica Williams. This witch teaches at the American College of Magic Ilvermorny and, according to Rowling's own words, she will have a fundamental role in the third installment of the saga.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Director

The director of 'Fantastic Animals 3' will be again David Yates, in charge of the first two deliveries, in addition to the last three of the Harry Potter saga.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Trailer

For now we do not have a trailer for 'Fantastic Animals 3'.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Images

For now we have no images of 'Fantastic Animals 3' but, as the months progress, theories will begin to circulate on the internet, and we can see designs of what we are going to find. For now, we can show you a concept art of the Ilvermorny School of Magic and some of the history of this magic school.

In addition, it seems that we will see the School of Magic of Rio de Janeiro, called Castelobruxo, leading college in Herbology and Magizoology. In addition, it is the school of Libatius Borage, author of the Advanced Manual of Potions and Poisons Anti-Asians Y João Coelho, captain of the Quidditch team, the Tarapoto Tree-Skimmers.