'Fantastic Animals 3' all about Grindelwald's fate

Despite the fact that the last film in the 'Harry Potter' saga was released in 2011, and the books stopped being published in 2007, the fandom potterhead still more alive than ever. Not only thanks to the play of 'The Cursed Legacy' or the theme parks that move millions every year, but thanks, above all, to a new film saga that began in 2016 with the movie 'Fantastic animals and where to find them'.

That first installment raised nearly $ 900 million worldwide and J.K. Rowling was quick to confirm that this saga would have 5 films in total, released two years apart. So, in this 2018, it also reached us'Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald', second installment of these new adventures, starring Newt Scamander, the magizoologist, and located between the 20s and 30s, although his performance at the box office was much lower.

Now Rowling and Warner are immersed in the production of the third installment, 'Fantastic Animals 3', and they promise a lot of action but, above all, the beginnings of a Magical War that will plunge the magical world into chaos, with World War II as Background curtain.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Release date

'Fantastic Beasts 3' was supposed to hit us in 2020. The scheduled release date was November 20, 2020, with the 4th installment arriving in 2022 and the 5th and final in 2024, 8 years after the first. delivery. Still, due to the bad reviews (and bad box office) that had 'Fantastic Animals: the crimes of Grindelwald', JKRowling is in charge of rewriting the script for this third installment, so the release date has been delayed until he November 12, 2021.

Filming was to start this February 2020, as confirmed by actor Dan Fogler, but with the Coronavirus paralyzing everything, it may also affect the premiere of the film again.



'Fantastic Animals 3' Synopsis

We still don't know anything about the plot of this third movie since J.K. Rowling is currently writing the script with David Heyman., producer of the entire Harry Potter saga, or movies like 'Gravity' or 'Paddington'. The story of 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' takes place a few months after the events of the first installment, so this third part, presumably, also allows very little time to pass between the two.

One of the most interesting questions to answer is where this story will take place, and thanks to a tweet from J.K. Rowling, it seems the chosen country will be Germany (following the United States and France), or a country where German is spoken as a first language, since the writer revealed the 'five alleged locations' of each installment. Although it has also confirmed that part of the delivery will take place in Brazil.

This new part will have to answer many questions that remained in the air in the second installment. One of them is the real identity of Credence Barebone. The end of 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' gave us a final scene in which Grindelwald told Credence his real name: Aurelius Dumbledore, Albus Dumbledore's brother. But the problem is that we never hear this name in the history written by Rowling. We know of the existence of Ariana (her sister) and Aberforth (her brother). Is what Grindelwald tells him real? Will Ariana's obscurus be tucked into her body?

But we will also have to see the consequences of what happened at the end of the sequel. What will the relationship between Newt and Theseus be like now that Leta Lestrange is dead? What will Queenie's life be like after joining the dark wizard's side? And, most importantly, will the scarlet family continue to grow?

There is also another detail that has gone quite unnoticed but that we want to rescue here. Jude Law, in a recent interview with Photograms, dropped that he and Grindelwald will face off in this third movie.

"For example, the already much commented on Dumbledore's homosexuality and his relationship with Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp in the film) has helped me prepare what will be my confrontation now finally face to face with him in the next movie"

J.K. Rowling, yes, has confirmed that he has finished the script for this third installment on his personal Twitter and that he "will offer answers."

"Answers will be given."

Jo as cryptic as ever. Although the script has been rewritten and rumors indicate that, to include more Hogwarts and more Jude Law.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Cast

As far as we know, all the main characters will repeat in this third part. Namely:

Jude Law like young Albus Dumbledore

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

Dan fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

We will also see again a character of whom we have only been able to see almost a 'wink': the teacher Eulalie 'Laly' Hicks, interpreted by Jessica Williams. This witch teaches at the American College of Magic Ilvermorny and, according to Rowling's own words, she will have a fundamental role in the third installment of the saga.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Director

The director of 'Fantastic Animals 3' will be again David Yates, in charge of the first two installments, in addition to the last three of the Harry Potter saga.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Trailer

At the moment we do not have a trailer for 'Fantastic Animals 3'.

'Fantastic Animals 3' Images

For now we do not have images of 'Fantastic Animals 3' but, as the months progress, the theories will surely start to circulate on the Internet, and we will be able to see designs of what we are going to find. For now, we can show you a concept art of the Ilvermorny School of Magic and some of the history of this school of magic.

In addition, it seems that we will see the School of Magic of Rio de Janeiro, called Castelobruxo, leading college in Herbology and Magizoology. In addition, it is the school of Libatius Borage, author of the Advanced Manual of Anti-Asian Potions and Poisons Y João Coelho, captain of the Quidditch team, the Tarapoto Tree-Skimmers.