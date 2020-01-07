Fans ship Geralt from Rivia and Jaskier

Share it:

'The Witcher', the new Netflix series, is one of the big bets of the streaming service to take over the power of the fantastic genre, to the 'Game of Thrones'. Starring Henry Cavill, it was released on December 20 worldwide and has already become the most watched (and best rated) series on the platform.

With a good squad of characters, each one more different than the previous one, it stands out above all the humor and the female characters, who carry the singing voice in the story. But if there is one that has attracted attention, that is Jaskier, the young troubadour who accompanies Geralt de Rivia and who becomes inseparable. So much so that a good part of the fandom of the series sails the couple, especially for that homoerotic subtlety that distills the series, and also because the last of the video games of the franchise, 'The Witcher 3', It is the queer of the saga to date. But Lauren S. Hissrich, the creator of the series, has denied that they can have a relationship beyond friendship:

"It is simply a new example of male friendship. These are two men who, one of them is very passionate, very creative, and capable of expressing their feelings; and the other is quite the opposite. But in the end, they love each other very much. the other"

For now, the series has not had LGTBI diversity among its characters or plots. Maybe the second season will bet a little more in that direction as I did, for example, 'Game of Thrones'?