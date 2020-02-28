Entertainment

Fans return to discuss the most famous Pokémon scene: Mewtwo strikes again

February 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
As you probably know, after a long wait, the many fans of the Pokémon franchise have finally been able to review one of the films most loved by the public, or Pokémon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution, work arrived on Netflix after going from the classic 2D style to the 3D one.

The work is characterized by many unforgettable scenes in the eyes of the fans, but there is no doubt that the final jokes of the opera were a succession of exciting events that have been able to startle the fans. In particular, the moment when Ash decides to sacrifice himself for his Pikachu represents one of the most significant moments for the public, the moment when the true bond between Ash and Pikachu was put to the test.

The scene of the original film has obviously remained etched in the minds of many and for this reason, there were really many fans who could not wait to find out how everything would be reported in 3D. As easily imaginable, the scene has been able to divide the fans, between those who once again appreciated the whole thing and those who, instead, claimed that what was shown did not have the same emotional charge as the original film.

Among the many, however, there were also those who wanted to analyze the scene more closely. In fact, on Twitter, one user pointed out how the many "Pika Pika" of Pikachu must be translated in a very specific way. Pikachu's Pikapi is none other than the name of his coach, as revealed in the past by a translation of the sounds emitted by Pikachu after an analysis of the various animated series dedicated to the franchise, which will make the scene even more heartbreaking in the eyes of the fans .

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of Pokémon the Movie Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.

