Fans react to the new uniforms for Goku and Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is back with a special episode, after a 19-episode broadcast that ended a narrative arc. The unofficial project dedicated to the world of Dragon Ball will also continue with a second season, entitled Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission and of which the trailer was anticipated just yesterday.

But what has caught the attention of the fans in the most recent videos has been the change of uniform for Goku and Vegeta starting from upcoming episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. As we told you yesterday, two new uniforms made their appearance in the special episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with Goku no longer orange and blue but orange and black, with some changes to the gi, while Vegeta returns to dress the Saiyan armor but with some unpublished details.

On the net there was no lack of comments from fans on the choice to modify the well-known costumes of the protagonists of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. If the orange and black Goku is appreciated, although someone has not failed to turn up their noses due to the similarities with the Dragon Ball Evolution costume, there has been some criticism for Vegeta. In particular, the suit of the prince of the saiyans is a blue too saturated where instead a darker color would have been suitable. Furthermore, the various lines and seams of the suit in question were not greatly appreciated.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission will debut in the first half of March.