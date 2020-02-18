Entertainment

Fans react to the new uniforms for Goku and Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is back with a special episode, after a 19-episode broadcast that ended a narrative arc. The unofficial project dedicated to the world of Dragon Ball will also continue with a second season, entitled Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission and of which the trailer was anticipated just yesterday.

But what has caught the attention of the fans in the most recent videos has been the change of uniform for Goku and Vegeta starting from upcoming episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. As we told you yesterday, two new uniforms made their appearance in the special episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with Goku no longer orange and blue but orange and black, with some changes to the gi, while Vegeta returns to dress the Saiyan armor but with some unpublished details.

On the net there was no lack of comments from fans on the choice to modify the well-known costumes of the protagonists of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. If the orange and black Goku is appreciated, although someone has not failed to turn up their noses due to the similarities with the Dragon Ball Evolution costume, there has been some criticism for Vegeta. In particular, the suit of the prince of the saiyans is a blue too saturated where instead a darker color would have been suitable. Furthermore, the various lines and seams of the suit in question were not greatly appreciated.

READ:  The multiplayer beta of Mario Kart Tour opens its doors to those who pay for it

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission will debut in the first half of March.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.