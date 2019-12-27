Fans protest the time on Rose Tico's screen in Star Wars 9

Share it:

The #RoseTicoDeservedBetter movement (Rose Tico deserves better) has been born on social networks after coming to light that the character of Kelly Marie Tran only occupies 76 seconds in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, whose duration reaches 2 hours and 22 minutes.

This is just one of the many criticisms that have been poured on Episode IX since its arrival in theaters. The most critical voices assure that we are facing an even less interesting work than that performed by Rian Johnson in The Last Jedi.

ROSE TICO (Disney + Series 2021) After leaving an ungrateful Resistance behind, Rose Tico sets out on a personal journey to liberate every slave in the galaxy with sass, blasters & space horses. #RoseTicoDeservedBetter pic.twitter.com/uHpyLdJaBZ – Rob (@RobCabrera) December 26, 2019

The really serious thing about Rose's complete absence is that a large part of Episode VIII was dedicated to making this character one of the most relevant in the current trilogy.

From Rian Johnson himself to author Chuck Wendig (responsible for several Star Wars novels), through hundreds of fans, Tran's character has received much more love these days than J.J. Abrams demonstrated in his work.

