Fans of Interspecies Reviewers rebel: inflated votes on MAL, he is among the best anime

February 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Interspecies Reviewers is one of the most controversial titles of the season and perhaps the last few years. What can go wrong, in fact, when in a fantasy world where different species coexist prostitution is legal and the protagonists set themselves the goal of testing the sexual abilities of each prostitute and obtaining reviews?

The question is naturally rhetorical: in the United States, Funimation has already suspended the broadcast after the first few episodes, some even dubbed, while a definitive stop of Interspecies Reviewers is being considered also in Japan. This raised several controversies, since the characteristics of the title were known from the beginning, based on the homonymous manga of Amahara and Masha.

This is why fans of the anime have rebelled against the latest events, making a common voice heard in their own way. Those who are following the anime of Interspecies Reviewers have launched themselves on My Anime List, popular platform that also allows you to review anime and manga, greatly inflating the ratings. As you can see in the post below, initially the average score given to Interspecies Reviewers was 9.20, very high and that even allowed him to be second only to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

At the time of writing, however, this vote was probably answered by other fans who oppose the title, lowering it to 9.05 which, however, guarantees him a usual fourth position behind the aforementioned FMA: Brotherhood, in Steins; Gate and Hunter x Hunter of 2011. The constant fluctuations of this vote will certainly cause further adjustments in the ranking which is intended as a way to draw attention to Interspecies Reviewers. Will the controversy take effect or will the anime have to resign itself to cancellation worldwide?

