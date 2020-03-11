Fans in America celebrate the twenty years of the Mobile Suit Gundam Wing series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Twenty years ago the animated series of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, one of the most popular series that tell the universe of Gundam. American fans today celebrate this special anniversary by honoring the series.

The series originally aired in Japan in 1995 and has 49 episodes. It tells of the adventures of five Gundam drivers who try to thwart the policies of the Federation of terrestrial states which acts violently against the Space Colonies. The five rebels will find themselves drawn into a series of political intrigues and bloody battles. The series has a very complex plot and a very detailed psychological deepening of the characters as per tradition for the series taken from Mobile Suit Gundam. The series in the USA went on air in the programming of Toonami which broadcast cartoons for kids, but also saw an uncensored version coming out around midnight which then laid the groundwork for Adult Swim, programming dedicated to adults (the series of Rick & Morty, for example, is programmed in this band).

Gundam Wing also aired in Italy in 2001 on Italia Uno. Recently the series was honored with a splendid crossover with Code Geass. If you love Gunpla, mecha models of the Gundam series, keep an eye on this beautiful collectible Gunpla by Gundam Unicorn capable of transforming itself.