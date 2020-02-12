Fans have chosen: for ONE PIECE Live Action they would like Johnny Depp

Share it:

The ONE PIECE live action has attracted a lot of attention since the first announcement dating back a few years ago. Inevitably, there is never a certainty about the quality of anime and manga-based live action works, especially if these are produced by US companies that are used to upset some fundamental details.

However in this case it is Eiichiro Oda himself who reassures ONE PIECE fans about the quality of the work. With a note, the mangaka underlines the excellent progress of the works and the accuracy infused in the project by him and by Netflixtherefore, some fans started making suggestions about the actors they could play Luffy, Zoro and other ONE PIECE characters in live action.

Johnny Depp is an actor who has already played the role of Jack Sparrow, a well-known pirate from the Pirates of the Caribbean. He therefore has a sort of experience in the role, despite the eccentric Disney pirate being quite far from the ways of doing certain characters of ONE PIECE. However, some fans asked the actor about take the role of Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. Despite the proposal, some fans point out that Johnny Depp would be perfect for roles like Rob Lucci, Shanks the Red, while the role of Drakule Mihawk is suggested more timidly.

The latter, however, in response to comments, according to fans would be more suitable for another actor who appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean, or Orlando Bloom. Would you like this sort of crossover between the two pirate worlds? And who do you see fit in the role of Gol D. Roger for the ONE PIECE live action?