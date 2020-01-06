Fans go wild after episode 12 of My Hero Academia 4

Share it:

The fourth season of My Hero Academia it brought about profound and important changes within the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi, and the transformation of Overhaul in the last episode caused immediate reactions from fans.

The true power of Overhaul's Quirk was finally revealed in the latest episode of My Hero Academia. The clash between good and evil has already begun and if, at the end of the last episode we saw the arrival of Midoriya on the battlefield, now we have discovered what the head of Shie Hassaikai is capable of doing.

Kai Chisaki is able, not only, to decompose and recompose whatever he touches, and also to heal any wound simply with a touch. Struck by a murderous fury and eager to unleash his anger, Overhaul decides to carry out a merger with one of his subordinates, belonging to the Eight Bullets group.

The new form taken by Overhaul is frightening, with a particular design, which guarantees the Villain immense power and also an extra pair of arms. Of course, the fans didn't wait long to present their somewhat conflicting views.

As you can see in the posts at the bottom of the news, fans are all in agreement about the Spectacularness of Episode 12, as they diverge over Overhaul's new power and appearance, even accusing him of being "too strong" for Midoriya and the other Heroes.

Both from the title of the next episode, "The infinite 100%"and from the recently released Key Visual, it seems clear that Deku will face Overhaul directly, and we'll find out if the fans' guesswork turns out to be correct.