Fans go crazy before Gohan and Yamcha return in Dragon Ball Super

If a few months ago some speculation about the future of Dragon Ball Super given that the only real protagonists had become Goku and Vegeta, extremely stronger than the other characters in the series, chapter 56 changed this perception by readers, who expressed themselves strongly on social media.

Of course none of the Z warriors featured in the beautiful splash page of chapter 56 can rival Kakaroth and the Prince of Sayan in the least, however in the clashes with the henchmen of the sorcerer Moro, who arrived on Earth, we saw the auras of some characters light up again that seemed to have gone into the background.

First among these is Gohan, the strongest fighter currently on the planet, who showed a new, surprising, technique, to which fans reacted enthusiastically and curiously, as you can see in the posts at the bottom of the news. In fact, in the first shared image the user @Ichutoke wonders for how long the young Saiyan is able to generate a shield against opposing attacks, and above all emphasizing how Piccolo, Tenshinhan, Jiaozi, Master Roshi, Gohan and Yamcha can finally show their skills.

In the following tweets, fans are also surprised to see the will of Yamcha in proving to be "one of the three most powerful Earthlings". While from the last chapters we have understood one of Moro's possible weaknesses, namely the androids, from which he cannot absorb energy, we remember that the final confrontation is getting closer and it is inevitable to ask if Goku and Vegeta will make it.