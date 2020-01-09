Fans discovered a scene censored in the original Pokémon series

Share it:

With the arrival of the awaited new series dedicated to Pokémon, many were seized by the mania for the multicolor monsters that dominated unchallenged all over the planet, to the point of having returned to rediscover what were the original animated series dedicated to Ash and Pikachu.

As often happens in these cases, when a forgotten work comes back into fashion, we often end up discovering something that we had initially missed, and this is exactly what happened when US fans viewed the US version of the original Pokémon series, when Misty and Brock were still Ash's only shoulders.

Apparently, in fact, it would seem that a famous opera scene has been censored to better fit the target audience. Going into more detail, within the episode "The Kangaskhan Kid, a particular scene featuring Misty was censored. During one of their travels, in fact, Ash and his friends meet a boy who was raised by Kangaskhans – in a context not unlike that seen in Tarzan -, a situation that therefore led him to lose most of those behaviors that we would call "human".

But what she has been able to panic adapters is related to a request that the young man poses to Misty when she meets him for the first time, asking her if she could drink her breast milk, with a shot that approaches the specific "thoracic zone" incriminated. The scene must not have gone very well with the adapters, who have in fact decided to change everything, with the child now merely asking if Misty is a human or not.

