Fans discover that Victoria Pedretti, from the series 'You', has a clone and you hadn't noticed

January 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
The wait became eternal, but from December 26 we can already enjoy the second season of the series 'YOU'. (If you haven't started it, what are you waiting for?)

We have come to tell you that, if you are hooked, you may have missed a detail – which has nothing to do with the development of the series – but that has motivated a great debate in Twitter.

Have you noticed or thought that the protagonist, Victoria PedrettiDoes it sound like someone? Well, you must know that you are not the only one. Many users have come to social networks to share their assumptions, as they came to the same conclusion: Victoria looks a lot like Hilary Duff. BANG!

image

Tommaso BoddiGetty Images

Did your brain just collapse?

To us too, when we have associated that she was the reason we were sure that we had seen Victory before (apart from in his role as Eleanor (Nell) Crain in the series of Netflix 'The Haunting of Hill House'.

READ:  la casa de Papel "Money Heist" season 4 latest updates

THE FANS BELIEVE THAT THE VICTORY PEDRETTI CLONE IS HILARY DUFF

The resemblance, which has gone viral in Twitter, has generated very funny 'posts', and we have selected our favorites.

Now, we have a question, will this fan association reach both actresses and will they answer in any way? Remember that social networks have that power, as happened in the case of Paige Niemann –TikTok's clone of Ariana Grande-, when the singer sent him a message.

We will remain attentive!

Now you won't be able to watch the series (or watch it again, go) without thinking that Victory it is Hilary Duff. You are welcome.

