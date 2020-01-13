Entertainment

Fans continue to get excited for episode 13 of My Hero Academia season 4

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Overhaul arc is about to end, leaving fans with an episode worthy of mention. After the criticisms of My Hero Academia 4×11 which presented animations that were not up to par according to the fans and with cuts to different scenes present in the manga, studio Bones recovered by making a My Hero Academia 4×13 that meets expectations.

It is certainly one of the episodes on which the production has focused most, and the result is noticeable. Deku manages to reach little Eri using the One for All and prepares for the final battle with Kai Chisaki. Her current power will not be enough, but the girl's quirk rushes to her aid.

The result of the union of the two powers presents for the first time in My Hero Academia a Izuku Midoriya which 100% uses the One for All. The hair stands on the head, the body is strengthened and a bluish light envelops the character, thus creating an epic moment.

READ:  "I like superhero movies but it's a movie of extremes and I move in gray" Hirozaku Koreeda ('The truth')

Fans of My Hero Academia were excited for this moment and all the following ones, surrounded by animations of the highest level. The reactions on Twitter were not lacking as you can see below, with many Youtubers who have not failed to produce the video of reaction to the episode. Others instead chose some scenes at the height of the episode of My Hero Academia, and someone else instead made comparisons with another highly appreciated production on superheroes, One-Punch Man.

Horikoshi also celebrated with an unpublished illustration. And how did you find the episode?

