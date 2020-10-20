Fans celebrate the second anniversary of the third season

The series dedicated to supereroe di Hell’s Kitchen has had considerable success among Marvel story buffs, made evident by Daredevil’s score on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have also decided to celebrate two years since the airing of the third season.

At the bottom of the news you can find some of the tweets shared by fans, who wanted to remember their favorite moments from the show focused on story by Matt Murdock. In particular, we can read how for many the third was their favorite season, managing to overcome the success obtained from the debut episodes of Daredevil, in their messages there is the hashtag “#SaveDaredevil“, a phrase that unites the group that tries to convince the Marvel executives to resume the story left open by Netflix, which has canceled the various shows focused on the characters of the comics in its catalog.

All that remains is to wait to know if the entertainment giant will listen to its fans, also recalling the performers who have given life to the excellent cast of the show, composed Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll e Vincent D’Onofrio. In the meantime, we report this news in which we talk about the discovery made by some fans: new easter eggs present in the episodes of Daredevil 3.