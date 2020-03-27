Fans can't believe Dragon Ball Super ended two years ago

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super decreed the return to full speed of the Dragon Ball franchise. After a mistreated Dragon Ball GT of the 2000s and some feature films in the early '10s, Toei Animation decided on this new program for Japanese programming and that lasted the beauty of 131 episodes, from 5 July 2015 to 25 March 2018.

And just on March 25, 2020, just a few days ago, fans have come to terms with the absence of a Dragon Ball anime for two years. It was not enough indeed plug the hole with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, blockbuster feature film that does not satisfy the desire for a weekly series and continues on Goku and his companions, with new challenges and unpublished enemies to face.

There have therefore been many reactions for those who do not want to read the Dragon Ball Super manga, at the moment later in the history of the animated counterpart. For this reason, many went wild on Twitter: some paid tribute to Dragon Ball Super, others can't believe it's been so long since the conclusion that saw the end of the Tournament of Power with an exceptional Goku against Jiren. And what do you think about the time since the end of the anime?

Unfortunately, we still have to wait for a Dragon Ball Super 2.