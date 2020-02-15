Fans are making a GBA version of Fire Emblem Three Houses

Share it:

If you are among the nostalgic of the old adventures of Fire Emblem, you probably want to keep an eye on this project: some fans are trying to make a "demake" of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It is a reinterpretation of the game on a graphic level, in a pixel art style with a retro flavor.

The authors had also posted a video on YouTube in recent days, which however has now been set as a private video, so you can get a very first idea of ​​what it is only through the image in the news.

However, the plan does not include all three storyline of the families currently, but only that of the Blue Lions, to make everything more manageable. However, it is not excluded that the other two families may arrive in the future.

For the moment, in short, it's up to you to settle for the project as it is, but we are sure that the fans of the series will be struck by the new style of the game.

In the meantime, the Fire Emblem: Three Heroes DLC, Shadow Shadows, has recently been available, which adds in addition to a series of improvements and resolutions of bugs and errors, also the story of a new family, that of the Cinere Wolves, precisely. If you want to learn more about the game, you can take a look at our review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.