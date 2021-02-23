Fan vs Kodansha: Publisher heavily censors Fuuka anime

When it comes to censorship, fans struggle to cope with the heavy changes imposed by licensors or publishers. On the occasion of a special event for the author of Fuuka, the anime was broadcast on YouTube but not without a massive use of censorship that completely compromised the vision of the work.

To commemorate the end of Hitman’s serialization, the latest effort by Koeji Seo, Weekly Shonen Magazine has decided to celebrate the milestone by releasing the anime of Fuuka on YouTube, the same one that you can retrieve through the first episode at the top of the page. However, Kodansha has released a completely modified version of the anime that heavily censors all those fan-service scenes.

Whether it’s underwear or a simple swimsuit, the screen will be constantly victim of a black box who, if necessary, will move to avoid showing any detail of the female body. Obviously the fans did not take this decision willingly and from all over the world there was no lack of critical comments and teasing towards the publisher. In their opinion, in fact, such a massive use of censorship tends to compromise the vision of the television series.

And you, on the other hand, do you agree with the criticisms of the fans? Tell us what you think, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.