Fan reactions to the latest episode of My Hero Academia are explosive!

While we await the arrival in Italy of the final episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia fans from all over the world are reacting enthusiastically in front of the incredible animations produced by Studio Bones for the clash between Endeavor, Hawks and a powerful Nomu, who had already seen each other in a beautiful trailer.
Bringing a confrontation of this level to the screen is certainly something ambitious, yet it seems that it is studio in question was able to surprise viewers presenting the spectacular power of the Quirks of what are currently the two most powerful Pro Heroes.
At the bottom of the page you can find the many different reactions that fans have had by watching the last episode of the fourth season of Kohei Horikoshi's opera. From the comments emerges not only the epic aspect of the clash, but also a particular attention to Quirk of Shoto Todoroki's father, or the Pro Hero Endeavor, which has become a trend on Twitter in the past few hours.
Some did not even hesitate to define the episode in question as the best of the entire series, others instead decided to compare the beautiful manga tables with some frames taken from the most intense scenes of the clash. The excellent results obtained by the work of Studio Bones for the episodes seen so far simply give hope for an equally good realization of the fifth season, scheduled for 2021, according to some rumors.
Congratulations to BONES Studio for animated My Hero Academia from season 1 until now, next season 5.
Can't say anything about Endeavor vs High-end Noumu. It insanity reach above super fuckin 'heat celsius🔥🔥🔥🔥#MyHeroAcademia Season 4 Episode 25 pic.twitter.com/l77OFOGEKa
– Not Am 🍥 (@NotRealAm) April 4, 2020
My Hero Academia .. oh my word !!! pic.twitter.com/bAVdN4U7ly
– Gepetto 🎭 (@ trizzle37) April 4, 2020
new episode of my hero academia was so good bruh
– Chill (@chillixiion) April 4, 2020
So season 4 of My Hero Academia is over, onward to season 5! Damn this last episode was awesome!
– Grimm Leader (@GrimmLeader) April 4, 2020
My Hero Academia spent all their budget in one place and it was this week's episode and BY GOD'S THEY DID IT. ENDEAVOR IS HERE
– Fuhret (@TheFuhret) April 4, 2020
#Endeavor really just proved why he is the number 1 hero. Props to Studio Bones and their staff for making one of the best My Hero Academia episodes from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/Gf4VvJePdM
– Prideful Sin 🅙 (@PridefuISin) April 4, 2020
MY FUCKEN GOAT !!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PNUopQFezg
– ceo of loving gojo satoru 📚 (@yujisakr) April 4, 2020
TODAYS MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON FINALE WAS INSANE !! ENDEAVOR AND HAWKS WERE THE STARS HARDCORE! what a hype way to end season 4! pic.twitter.com/il599MmoYG
– 🌴Jake Uzumaki 🌴 (Backup) BORUTO HYPE 2020 (@ jacobhuston14) April 4, 2020
Now THAT was the My Hero Academia I've been missing for like the past 2 months! Wow !! They just made up for all of it that may be one of their best episodes yet !!
– Adam Hedrick ☘️ (@Ad_It_Up__) April 4, 2020
