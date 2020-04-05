Fan reactions to the latest episode of My Hero Academia are explosive!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While we await the arrival in Italy of the final episode of the fourth season of My Hero Academia fans from all over the world are reacting enthusiastically in front of the incredible animations produced by Studio Bones for the clash between Endeavor, Hawks and a powerful Nomu, who had already seen each other in a beautiful trailer.

Bringing a confrontation of this level to the screen is certainly something ambitious, yet it seems that it is studio in question was able to surprise viewers presenting the spectacular power of the Quirks of what are currently the two most powerful Pro Heroes.

At the bottom of the page you can find the many different reactions that fans have had by watching the last episode of the fourth season of Kohei Horikoshi's opera. From the comments emerges not only the epic aspect of the clash, but also a particular attention to Quirk of Shoto Todoroki's father, or the Pro Hero Endeavor, which has become a trend on Twitter in the past few hours.

Some did not even hesitate to define the episode in question as the best of the entire series, others instead decided to compare the beautiful manga tables with some frames taken from the most intense scenes of the clash. The excellent results obtained by the work of Studio Bones for the episodes seen so far simply give hope for an equally good realization of the fifth season, scheduled for 2021, according to some rumors.