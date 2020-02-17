Fan reactions to the Giant Pikachu seen in the latest Pokémon episode

Share it:

With the release of the Pokémon games Sword and Shield we had to say goodbye to the Mega Evolutions and the Z moves, which had accompanied Ash and his companions to Alola, to make room for a new type of "transformation" present only in the Galar region and linked to the Dynamax and Gigamax phenomenon, which makes i Pokémon much bigger.

It was therefore only a matter of time before the Ash's Pikachu, the brand's mascot, showed itself in all its grandeur. In the last episode of the new series dedicated to pocket monsters we saw the clash of the Pokémon World Championship ended between Lance and Galar's champion, Dandel, and when a wild Drednaw ready to Dynamaxare appears on the battlefield, Pikachu decides to do the same thing, ready to fight.

As you can read in the various posts at the bottom of the news, many fans immediately thought of older and stockier design of the little electric mouse. Although it may seem not very agile at first glance, Ash's Pokémon has once again shown itself capable of putting its opponent in difficulty with a particularly intense clash.

We will probably see other Dynamax forms during the series, as happened already for Snorlax, and from the spoilers of episodes 15 and 16 it seems that Ash's team will soon have a new member, the ghost-poison type pokémon Gengar, which we also remember having a Gigamax shape.