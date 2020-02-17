Fan of My Hero Academia passes a test with 97/100 thanks to the teachings of Yaoyorozu

Share it:

Watching an anime is for many synonymous with relaxation, an opportunity to rest thinking about something else, perhaps following the adventures of their favorite heroes. Implicitly, however, many series can teach us something, which is why a fan of My Hero Academia has recently gone viral.

The Twitter user ian in fact, he shared a particular thank you post to Momo Yaoyorozu, the aspiring heroine of Kohei Horikoshi able to transform food into objects. The boy shared the result of his test on his profile, writing: "Souls will never take me anywhere? Are you sure?".

The fan has indeed improved the relationship inherent in his project area on clothing technology Techla, quoting a sentence that the student said to Professor Aizawa during their clash. During the battle, Yaoyorozu and Todoroki managed to drop their professor into a trap, blocking it thanks to the tissues that narrowed around his body. The girl explained that it was a simple chemical reaction due to Todoroki's flames: the tapes in fact were composed of Nitinol, an alloy of nickel and titanium that can shrink if subjected to intense heat. The user mentioned this passage in his theme, getting the teacher's compliments and almost 80,000 likes on Twitter. At the bottom you can take a look at the original post.

And what do you think of it? What is the most instructive anime you've ever seen? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In the meantime, we take this opportunity to remind you that episode 18 of My Hero Academia has recently been broadcast and that the next episode will be available from Saturday 22 February 2020.