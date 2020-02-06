Fan of Demon Slayer imagine a new outfit for Zenitsu, do you like it?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Zenitsu Agatsuma quickly became one of the favorite characters of fans of Demon Slayer, the extraordinary work of Koyoharu Gotouge. Presented as a frightened and extroverted boy, the killer has slowly conquered the hearts of fans thanks to his charisma and his incredible fighting skills.

A Reddit user has thus decided to pay homage to the swordsman imagining him with a new outfit, slightly modernized and much more sumptuous than the current killer suit. Zenitsu has a very interesting growth path in the manga, and the new clothing seems to match its extraordinary abilities. The illustration was rewarded by users with over 4500 upvotes.

The terrifying amount of fan art dedicated to the characters of Demon Slayer is just another demonstration of how strong the impact of the anime has been in the entertainment sector. Gotouge's work has clearly benefited from the success of Ufotable study, and it is no coincidence that currently Demon Slayer occupies the top 18 places in the Top 20 best selling manga on Amazon.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the image? Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba film will arrive in the current year and that a second season of the anime is currently in production.