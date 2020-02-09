Fan in revolt for a change of name in My Hero Academia 4, will it also happen in Italian?

Share it:

The new narrative arc of My Hero Academia 4 will soon start and with it, a couple of brand new villains will be introduced. As revealed by some previews, one of these will undergo a curious change of name in the English version, and obviously the news did not exactly make fans of Kohei Horikoshi.

In case you didn't know we are talking about Manami Aiba, the young partner of the criminal Gentle. Apparently, the girl's villain name will be changed from La Brava to Love Lover, at least in the official subtitled version. As for dubbing, however, no information of any kind has yet been released.

The name thought by the author Kohei Horikoshi is inspired by the novel by Elmore Leonard "Fade in black", called in its original language La Brava. The name is read in Japanese as "raburaba", pronounceable also as "La buraba" since the letters L and R are read in the same way. The sound emitted by saying the words "La buraba" is very similar to "La Brava" and "Love Lover", and it also contains the name of its Quirk. Lover ("Raba" in the original language).

Although it may seem confusing at first glance, the name is yet another proof of the great work done by sensei for the characterization of each of his characters. The change did not exactly drive American fans crazy, poured on social media to express their disappointment.

And what do you think of it? Will we see changes in Italian too? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that episode 17 of My Hero Academia 4 is currently available for viewing on VVVVID, completely free of charge.