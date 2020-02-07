Fan art brings My Hero Academia's Deku and Lemillion into the Marvel Universe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia draws a lot of inspiration from the comics of western super heroes, while managing to remain true to its roots of manga shonen. A fan captured this spirit, creating a Marvel Comics-style Deku and Lemillion fan art.

The user of Reddit Pgaleazzi portrayed the two young heroes in the grass as they seem to be outside the earth's atmosphere, in space. Their bodies are more adult and muscular (from the tradition of super hero comics featuring characters with very sculpted physicists). Deku's costume closely resembles that of green Lantern who is a DC Comics character for the truth. Also, in a box above you can see the head of a Celestial, one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe while, in the box below, we find the Living Court, a cosmic being so powerful that it is even superior to Galactus in the hierarchy of cosmic entities that crowd Marvel comics. Who knows if in My Hero Academia we will ever see aliens or such powerful beings.

In the anime we are witnessing a curious challenge for Bakugo and Todoroki to get the temporary license of heroes, but we have also seen a very close comparison between Endeavor and All Might the two rival-friends who have both reached important turning points in their lives. In fact, All Might had to recover from the hero's career, while Todoroki's flamboyant father became the new hero n1, a position that involves great responsibilities. Will Endeavor be worthy of this charge? We will know in the next episodes.