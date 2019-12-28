Famous mothers and daughters, the most incredible similarities of celebs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like Mother like daughter. From Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, to Kim Kardashian and the small North West, the similarities between mother and daughter they leave no doubt about genetic issues. Even more if we go to compare them at the same age. And if some have taken different paths and careers than their senior version, others are the same as mom in all respects. Curious to know who they are? Here is our rundown of the most incredible similarities between mother and daughter.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon at 23 years old

Madonna and Lourdes Leon. George PimentelGetty Images

Same chin, cheekbones and disheveled eyebrows. Madonna and Lourdes are also very similar physically, but if at 23 years old, the first was about to break through as a singer, the little girl from the Ciccone house has already become an established model. His was the face for the Pop Stella McCartney perfume campaign. The daughter of the queen of pop and her former personal trainer Carlos Leon completed her studies at the University of Michigan – Music, theater and dance and this year she was chosen as the testimonial for Miu Miu. Lola, as friends call her, perfectly embodies the spirit it girl and it is no coincidence that the handsome Timonthée Chalamet is one of his famous ex.

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp at 20 years old

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp. Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

Both beautiful and charming, mom and daughter have in common a really early career start. Vanessa Paradis he made his debut at the age of 14 with the song Joe the taxis and at 20 she was already known as a French model, actress and singer. Lilly-Rose she is (successfully) following in the footsteps of mom and dad Johnny Depp, establishing herself as an actress. The first 15-year role in the film Tuskand lately we have seen her limestone the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for The King.

Kennya Baldwin and Hailey Bieber at 22 years old

Kennya Baldwin and Hailey Bieber. Patrick McMullanGetty Images

Of all the mother-daughter couples mentioned, Kennya Baldwin is perhaps the least famous. The mother of Hailey Baldwin, now Mrs. Bieber, at 22 she was a graphic design student in New York and had not yet met the famous actor and future husband Stephen Baldwin. Hailey, who took beauty from her mother, is already an established model at the age of 22 and has also been officially Justin Bieber's wife for a few months. Unlike her daughter who is always in the spotlight for her career and private life, Kennya has never been attracted to the glossy world, always preferring to remain low profile.

Kim Kardashian and North West at age 6

Kim Kardashian and North West. Josiah KamauGetty Images

Kim Kardashian she is now famous all over the world but have you ever wondered how she was at the same age as her firstborn North? At 6 years old, Kim and his family were already part of the families in Los Angeles, being his father a well-known entrepreneur and lawyer (he defended O.J. Simpson in the famous trial). Definitely a slightly more normal childhood than that of his daughter North West, who just 6 years old has already walked the catwalks and appeared on the cover of Vogue. And if the apple never falls too far from the tree, we already know that of Kim and Kanye West we will hear about it for a long time.

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz at 30 years old

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz. Steve GranitzGetty Images

More than mother and daughter, they look like 2 sisters. At 30 Lisa Bonet had already become famous as an actress playing Denise, one of the children in I Robinson and Zoe was born from her relationship with Lenny Kravitz. Zoe has embarked on her mother's path, becoming an increasingly successful actress. In fact, we saw it in Mad Max Fury Road, in Big little Liesand now she will also be the new Cat Woman alongside Batman Robert Pattinson. When the artistic inspiration is at home …

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson at 30 years old

Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Gregg DeGuireGetty Images

Dakota Johnson, has a truly remarkable family tree of actresses and actors. Her maternal grandmother is Tippie Hedren (the muse of the muses of Alfred Hitchock), his father is Don Johnson, famous actor of some serials in the 80s and 90s, and his mother is precisely Melanie Griffith. Dakota's mother's debut was very difficult to beat since she made her debut at only 9 months as a model, and then moved on to the still very small cinema. Dakota herself had the first role at 9 just to play Melanie Griffith's daughter in Mad in Alabama. She has been away from the spotlight for a few years, concentrating on her studies, but when the cinema is at home, sooner or later we return to the camera. Dakota became famous above all for playing the shy Anastasia Steele in the triology of 50 Shades and now that she is 30 years old, it can be said that she has already achieved the same fame as her mother, collecting one role after another.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe at 20 years old

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe. Stefanie KeenanGetty Images

Same blonde hair, same blue eyes, same face shape. Ava Philippe is literally my mom Reese Witherspoon's mini me. And if Reese at 20 was already an actress but had not yet played the roles that would bring her fame (Cruel intentions and The Blond Revenge on All), Ava is focusing on her college studies. With two established actor parents, dad is the actor Ryan Philippe, Ava could only have artistic interests, even if not in the field of cinema. He is attending his second year in college and is specializing in art and photography. He also enjoys modeling, for mother Reese's brand, Draper James, and also collaborated with Rodarte.

Yolanda Foster and Gigi & Bella Hadid at 23/24 years old

Gigi and Bella Hadid with Yolanda Foster. Bryan BedderGetty Images

Beauty is exactly that of the mother and the footsteps too. Gigi and Bella Hadid, respectively 24 and 23 years old, already do what mother Yolanda did at their age: limestone the catwalks. The sisters Hadid they are in fact 2 of the most successful models on the world fashion scene (we don't think they need any introduction) and the passion for this work came directly from Yolanda Foster. She was also a model in the 80s, before becoming one of the protagonists of the American reality show The real housewives of Beverly Hills. Who will follow the Kardashian road?

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith at 19 years old

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith. Bertrand Rindoff PetroffGetty Images

From Jada Pinkett Smith and by the multifaceted genius of Will Smith, could not but be born a daughter who at only 19 has an already successful career in music, is a figure of reference in the world of fashion, has already acted in a few films and coordinates with her mom and grandmother the talk on Facebook Red Table Talk. Jada was taking her first steps into the world of cinema at her age. : – | Jada, but to a 360 ° artist like your daughter, many would not be able to stay behind her.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber at 18

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford. VenturelliGetty Images

Kaia Gerber more than the daughter it seems the clone of mom Cindy Crawford in all and for all. If the physical similarity between the two is striking, so is the career. Cyndy at 18 was already an established model represented by Elite Model Management. At the same age, Kaia has already walked in Milan, Paris, New York for haute couture brands such as Chanel, Versace and Marc Jacobs. And we are sure that it is only the beginning …