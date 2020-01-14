Famous Mexican filmmaker Jaime Humberto Hermosillo dies

Share it:

Guadalajara.- The film director, Jaime Humberto Hermosillo, died at the age of 77, as reported by the head of the Ministry of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, in his official Twitter account.

Jaime Humberto Hermosillo Delgado grew up in a conservative family of the middle class, an issue that permeated in his filmography by challenging the conventions and moral codes with which he was raised in his stories.

Hermosillo, who was born Aguascalientes and died today, Monday, January 13, in the city of Guadalajara, said that on January 22 he would be turning 78 years old.

“Jaime Humberto Hermosillo died, one of our great filmmakers. Films such as La Tarea, Shipwreck or Maria de mi corazon are an essential part of national filmography. Rest in peace. I have instructed @imcine and @CinetecaMexico to prepare the tribute it deserves, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

The filmmaker lived in Guadalajara, where he taught at the film school of the University of Guadalajara, according to Radio Formula.

Jaime Humberto Hermosillo directed the films La passion according to Berenice (1975) and María de mi corazon (1979), among others. He ventured into experimental cinema with the tape The task (1990).

During the eighties, the film crisis forced him to move to Guadalajara and to produce productions independently, from which Doña Herlinda and her son (1984), an important film for the national LGBTTTI cinema.

During the nineties, experimentation and independence led him to continue challenging conservative morality with tapes such as The Task (1990) and its sequel The Forbidden Task (1992), causing a stir for its sexual content.

In addition to being a filmmaker, he was a screenwriter, editor, producer and actor, he received the Ariel award for best director for La passion according to Berenice.

Hermosillo was also the founder of the Mexican Cinema Show in Guadalajara, a festival with a great presence in Latin America.

He shared his knowledge and experiences with CUEC students and the Cinematographic Training Center (CCC). He also taught at the Center for Cinematographic Education of the Center for Research and Cinematographic Studies of the University of Guadalajara.

In May 2013, Hermosillo received the Salvador Toscano Medal for Cinematographic Merit awarded by the National Cineteca, the Carmen Toscano Foundation and the Mexican Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Also the famous film director Guillermo del Toro, I regret the death of Jaime Humberto Hermosillo, who through his Twitter account, dedicated a few words.

My teacher died – one of the greats and one of the people who transformed the film culture in Guadalajara. Jaime Humberto Hermosillo always a dignified, brave, transgressive and coherent man. See The Passion According to Berenice made me believe that you could be a filmmaker in the province.