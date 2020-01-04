“Family How are they?”: Fernando del Solar sent a message to his followers

After being missing for a few days, since he was hospitalized for severe pneumonia, Fernando del Solar he reported with his fans in Twitter.

In the middle of this week, the driver's followers worried, because sand reported that he had been an emergency boarding school, but nothing else was known.

For that reason, his manager, Aaron OlveraHe had to clarify that Del Solar was out of danger and he was in intensive care due to pneumonia.

While his own Fernando He decided to write a message this Saturday, in which he thanked the love and good wishes of his fans.

Similarly, he explained that the message was written from the bed and that is already recovering, to receive this 2020.

Family How are they? Already prepared to receive 2020 with all the attitude. From the bed and recovering I share our #NewsConDelSolar. I appreciate all the samples of love and good wishes. Big kisses and hugs for everyone. ”

His followers thanked the message and wrote messages of support to Fernando del Solar.

It may interest you:

“Escuincla rebel!”: Raúl Araiza asks his daughter to cover himself (PHOTO)