 Family and fellowship will be important elements of Shang-Chi according to its director

Next year will bring us a new superhero to the big screen, and more specifically to UCM with the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. This will not only introduce Shang-Chi, the master of kung fu, he will also recover the villain Mandarin who tried to adapt in "Iron Man 3" (although this time we will be introduced to the real one).

Its director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently in full promotion of his film "Just Mercy" / "Justice Issue" and thanks to that we get new statements from the movie.

The director once again emphasizes everything that this film represents in the world of Asian culture due to the absence of great Asian superheroes when he was a child, something he has already commented on in the past several times, but also adds that Some of the most important components of this film are those related to “fellowship, family and connection”.

It's very exciting to be part of a movie that is going to put new faces on the screen, and … you know, I grew up with … I don't even know why I loved Spider-Man until I was old enough to realize that it was because I couldn't see his face, so I could imagine myself under that mask. There were no Asian faces to identify with in the world of superheroes. So being able to give a choice to a new generation is very cool. It's a very different movie than ‘Just Mercy’, but in the same vein, the emotional aspect and the ideas of fellowship, family and connection is something that will definitely be part of this movie.

Although there are still no details of the plot of the film, these Cretton statements are being interpreted as a clear allusion to having to face the blood ties (Mandarin as the father of Shang-Chi?) And rely on new friendships That will be forged. Time will tell if these suspicions (and even rumors) are true.

In a different interview with BuzzFeed, Cretton revealed that he met Marvel at first with the sole intention of commenting on how to avoid offensive representations inherited from source material.

I didn't think I would end up getting the job. I honestly thought that at the most I could, through the process of meeting with them, explain some of the things that would be offensive to me, and perhaps guide them in some way just by putting my voice in someone's ear.

It was during that meeting that Marvel decided that Cretton was his choice for the Shang-Chi.

